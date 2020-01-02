Coaching traits to seek; Tom Brady's fall; Baker's crucial year

I know it is uncommon for a team to move on from a so-called "franchise quarterback" so early in his tenure, but all bets are off when the team makes changes at the top of the organizational flow chart. The dismissals of Mayfield's biggest advocates in the building put No. 6 in a "prove it or lose it" scenario heading into 2020. John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens were the quarterback's biggest backers, and their unwavering support enabled the young quarterback to act as the leader of the team, despite his inexperience. A strong endorsement from those two men empowered Mayfield to speak on team issues, previous coaches and future opponents without reproach. While a franchise quarterback is expected to serve as the unofficial spokesman for the team, I don't know if we've seen a young QB1 handle it in such a bold and bodacious manner. Mayfield's arrogant retorts and cocky behavior have certainly endeared him to his teammates and a faction of the Browns' fans, but some executives will only tolerate that kind of behavior if the production and performance stand out on the field.