Coach's guide to crunch-time success: 'Be quick, but don't hurry'

The number of scenarios a coach has to consider in these situations is mind-boggling. I remember some analytics savant calculating that there are more than a billion possible scenarios -- given the variables of score differential, field position, down-and-distance, time remaining and timeouts left -- in the final four minutes of a game. This is, inevitably, where head coaches receive most of their criticism. There's always room to find fault, because there is never a single decision made independently of another that is provably either right or wrong. The result of the drive is either successful or unsuccessful, and it's the result on which you'll be judged. (For all the fans still angry at me for a purported "clock-management mistake" here or there, I apologize for not having all one billion options down pat.)