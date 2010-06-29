Club spokesman: Vick departed 3 minutes before shooting

A spokesman for a Virginia Beach, Va., nightclub said Tuesday that its surveillance video contradicts the timeline provided by Michael Vick's attorney as police investigate a shooting near the establishment.
Spokesman Allen Fabijan told the Daily Press of Newport News, Va., that video from outside the nightclub, Guadalajara, shows two cars containing the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback "and his entourage" left at 2:07 a.m. Friday. Shots were heard three minutes later from the direction those two cars had gone, according to Fabijan.
"You can see everybody duck at 2:10," Fabijan said. "I'm not saying that Michael Vick did the shooting. But he did not leave (long) before."
Fabijan said police have asked the nightclub not to release the video to media, but he allowed The Associated Press to view the grainy footage Wednesday.
Vick's face isn't discernible; a man whom Fabijan said is the quarterback appears moving toward a parked car at 2:04 a.m. A crowd quickly gathers, and Fabijan said Vick accommodated fans trying to get an autograph, to pose for a photo or to shake hands -- so much so that a club security guard tries to disperse the crowd.
The waiting car pulls away at 2:07 a.m. in the direction of the eventual shooting. Numerous people are seen lingering in front of the club for several minutes until, at 2:10:55, they suddenly appear to duck for cover.
Police spokesman Adam Bernstein, who said authorities have a copy of the video, said the first 911 call was received at 2:11.
"We have not named any suspects, and no arrests have been made," Bernstein said, according to the Daily Press.
Vick voluntarily met with police, who told him that he wasn't a suspect or a person of interest in the case. Fabijan said Vick wasn't involved in any altercations during the hour that he was inside, or immediately outside, the nightclub.
Vick's attorney, Larry Woodward, said Monday that the quarterback left the nightclub, where he had celebrated his 30th birthday, at least 10 minutes and perhaps as much as 20 minutes before the shooting.
Woodward defended that statement Tuesday when contacted by the Daily Press.
"I stand by what I said, that Michael was long gone before the shooting, does not know who did the shooting and had nothing to do with the shooting," Woodward said. "Anyone who says any different better be very careful."
Police haven't identified the shooting victim, but several news outlets identified him as Quanis Phillips, one of the co-defendants in the dogfighting case that landed Vick in federal prison for 18 months. A hospital spokesman confirmed that Phillips was admitted to the hospital Friday morning and discharged that afternoon but refused to disclose his injuries, citing privacy laws.
Woodward said Monday that Vick didn't invite Phillips to the party and had no contact with him there. Vick remains on three years' probation and isn't allowed to associate with anyone convicted of a felony unless granted permission to do so by his probation officer.
An NFL spokesman said Monday that the league is looking into the shooting and had no further comment. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Vick last July after suspending him for two years and said at the time that the quarterback's margin for error would be "extremely limited."
Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, who agreed to mentor the quarterback in his return, has been in touch with Vick since the incident. Dungy said in an e-mail that "the only thing he (Vick) is guilty of is using bad judgment and attending and publicizing parties open to the public and utilizing his name to get people there. Hopefully he learns from this."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.