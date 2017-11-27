Clowney's breakout season a bright spot for Texans

Of course, one doesn't draft a 6-foot-5, 266-pound defensive end No. 1 overall just to have him collapse rushing lanes. Fortunately, Clowney delivers as a pass rusher just as much as he does in the ground game. Clowney registered his ninth sack of the season tonight, putting further distance between his previous career-high of six. Despite being the biggest threat to quarterbacks left in the Texans' front seven, he's still a consistent disruptor in the backfield. After adding three more pressures in Week 12, Clowney's 9.7 percent pressure rate ranks 26th among players who average 20 pass rushes per game.