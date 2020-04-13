Around the NFL

Close to official: DeAndre Hopkins passes physical

Published: Apr 13, 2020 at 08:07 AM
One big piece of the DeAndre Hopkinstrade puzzle is locked in place.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday that the star receiver passed his physical, per sources informed of the situation.

Both Hopkins and running back David Johnson must complete physicals for the trade to become official. Difficulty in formalizing the medical checks due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns has delayed the process.

The Houston Texans agreed to trade Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona for Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury insisted last week that there was "no concern" about the deal being finalized before the NFL draft, which runs April 23-25.

Hopkins passing a physical is one big hurdle for the trade to officially culminate.

