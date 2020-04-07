Kliff Kingsbury: 'No concern' Hopkins deal falls through

The Arizona Cardinals made a massive move on March 16, trading for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

On March 20, the team announced the trade that sent running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Hopkins and a fourth-round selection.

More than two weeks later, the deal has yet to become official with both players needing to pass physicals till the swap is formally complete.

Despite the delay, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a video conference Tuesday that he's not worried about the deal getting scuttled.

"There is no concern. We'll get it done," Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I have no doubts it'll be done before the draft."

The restrictions on player physicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic have stymied some free-agent deals, with contract agreements falling apart with several players.

Kingsbury's confidence the deal will go through in this case, however, seems well placed. The Cardinals have gone so far as to admit GM Steve Keim has had talks about a potential new contract for Hopkins. And Texans coach/GM/overlord Bill O'Brien also defended the trade, saying it was in his team's best interests.

Nothing is ever done until all the i's are dotted and t's crossed, but barring something extraordinary happening, the deal should go through as planned, so long as both players can get physicals done before the draft, which runs April 23-25.