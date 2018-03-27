Around the NFL

Clive Walford reportedly released by Oakland Raiders

Published: Mar 27, 2018 at 07:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the coaches' breakfast at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday morning, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden glowed about how much he loves tight ends and plans to use multiple TE sets this season. After lunch, Gruden's team cut a tight end.

The Raiders are releasing Clive Walford, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Cutting the 26-year-old tight end saves Oakland $1.9 million on the salary cap. With Jared Cook set to count for almost $5.7 against the cap, keeping both TEs became untenable.

Walford, a former third-round pick, had the worst season of his pro career in 2017, earning just nine catches for 80 yards in 13 games. He ended 2017 on injured reserve due to a concussion. Despite the struggles, the athletic tight end should land on his feet elsewhere.

As for Gruden, he presses forward with a tight end corps of Cook, Lee Smith, Derek Carrier and Pharaoh Brown.

