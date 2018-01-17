Cliff Avril: Seattle should build around Russell Wilson

It's nuts to see, but we see it so much that it's like, "Uh, oh. [Wilson's] about to do something special." Russ is a heck of a teammate, heck of a leader. Half of the stuff you see on game day you don't see in practice. Being able to see it for five years, you know when something special is about to happen. He's so consistent that it's like a play, like it's supposed to go down like that. It's just impressive to watch, because some of the things he does, quarterbacks technically aren't supposed to do that.