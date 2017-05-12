Cliff Avril on his path from the cellar to football's highest peak

When I went to Purdue, I was an outside linebacker for two seasons. Then my junior year, when it's supposed to be one of your breakout years or whatever, the coaches pulled me over like, "Hey, we think we want you on third down. We want to put you at third-down defensive end to help Anthony Spencer out." I'm like, "Uhh, OK cool." I haven't pass rushed in a couple of years but I think I could do it. And then they're like, "OK, we want you full time at defensive end," and I kid you not, I fought it for like six weeks. [I remember saying], "I don't want to be down here. I want to be down there at 7 on 7. I don't want to be down here pass rushing." But my coach was like, "Look, if you're going to go to the NFL, this is probably your best chance." And then, I kind of got comfortable, learned from Anthony Spencer and it's kind of been a wrap since then.