Around the NFL

Cliff Avril intends to play football again despite injury

Published: Jan 15, 2018 at 08:12 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Cliff Avril will not go gently into that good night.

The Seahawks defensive end intends to play in 2018, despite missing most of the 2017 season with a career-threatening neck injury.

"I believe so," Avril told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on The Aftermath when asked Monday if he will ever play football again. "Right now it's all about recovery. I had surgery. I'm in the process of recovering. It's a long process, a long journey. When I get to the end of that, then I'll figure out what's next."

Avril suffered the injury in Week 4 and did not return for the remainder of the season, prompting reports that the veteran defender was considering retirement. Coach Pete Carroll even said at the end of the season that Avril is "going to have a hard time coming back." But the 31-year-old pass rusher said on NFL Network that, despite the odds, he's willing to give his career another go.

"I mean, it's something I love to do. It's what I've been doing forever and, just as a competitor, I want to show that I can come back if it's possible, you know?" Avril said. "You do see all the injuries. You see the game from a different perspective when you're on the sideline. And those thoughts do definitely pop into my head of 'should I come back or not?' But again, right now it's all about recovery."

Contributing to Avril's potential decision to walk away is the expected turmoil and turnover in Seattle this offseason. Kam Chancellor (who also suffered a career-threatening neck injury), Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and others are rumored to be on their way out, thanks to expiring contracts and a need to shake things up in Seattle. The Seahawks also are expected to move on from Kris Richard at defensive coordinator.

Would Avril want to return to a Legion of Boom without the recognizable boom?

"I think we're still close enough," Avril insisted. "I for sure think they'll keep the core group of guys around. I think they'll keep the guys who are great leaders around to bring the young players along. So I don't think they'll take too much of step back if they do decide to rebuild."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) limited in practice 

The big question for Big Blue this week: will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? Wednesday's designation offered a glimpse into what the answer might be.
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

The Ravens add RB depth while the Vikings locked down one of its starters ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz fully participates in practice Wednesday, will play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colts HC Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
news

T.J. Watt participates in practice; Ben Roethlisberger says pay LB

Steelers LB T.J. Watt was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this summer. Does that mean a contract is on the horizon for the star defender?
news

Texans trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Saints have added a valuable veteran to their secondary. New Orleans is trading for Texans starting corner ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

As expected, the Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW