Cliff Avril intends to play football again despite injury

"I mean, it's something I love to do. It's what I've been doing forever and, just as a competitor, I want to show that I can come back if it's possible, you know?" Avril said. "You do see all the injuries. You see the game from a different perspective when you're on the sideline. And those thoughts do definitely pop into my head of 'should I come back or not?' But again, right now it's all about recovery."