Cleveland Browns season preview: Hoyer first up

Pettine's fingerprints are all over a talented and deep defense filled with difference-makers at every level. After what the coach did in Buffalo last season, the Browns are a solid bet to finish near the top of the league in sacks. We'll get to the offense in a bit, but Cleveland's defense has the requisite firepower to make life tough for Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton in the AFC North.