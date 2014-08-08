Cleveland Browns latest team to host Moms Football Safety Clinic

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- WEWS-TV in Cleveland reported on the Moms Safety Clinic hosted by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, talking to Heads Up Football advisory committee member Christine Golic.
- National Public Radio interviewed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor on the injuries an NFL player faces.
- Idaho State University reported that Associate Professor and Director of ISU's Center for Sports Concussion Caroline Faure will be featured on ESPN's "Outside the Lines" on Sunday as the episode explores whether devices touted to reduce concussion risks really work.
- KSTP-TV in St. Paul, Minn., reported on the Youth Sports Concussion Act, a legislative bill that would make it unlawful to sell athletic equipment like mouth guards and padded headbands using any false or misleading claims in regards to the product such as concussions.
- The Washington Post reported on how parents of Loudon Valley High School want school administrators to allow the football players to use helmet sensors. WUSA-TV in Washington also reported on the controversy.
- The Canton (Ohio) Repository reported that the city's council is considering random drug testing for high school athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor