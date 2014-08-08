Cleveland Browns latest team to host Moms Football Safety Clinic

Published: Aug 08, 2014 at 04:52 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Idaho State University reported that Associate Professor and Director of ISU's Center for Sports Concussion Caroline Faure will be featured on ESPN's "Outside the Lines" on Sunday as the episode explores whether devices touted to reduce concussion risks really work.
  • KSTP-TV in St. Paul, Minn., reported on the Youth Sports Concussion Act, a legislative bill that would make it unlawful to sell athletic equipment like mouth guards and padded headbands using any false or misleading claims in regards to the product such as concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Players offer support for Nick Sirianni as Eagles conduct exit interviews

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expected to present plan to owner Jeffery Lurie before decision on future is made.
news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft's first-round selections: Who merits further commitment?

Marc Ross examines which first-round selections from the 2021 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Bears QB Justin Fields and Steelers RB Najee Harris stand?
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence on Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: 'It's truly a blessing' 

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence explains to Bobby Kownack why being Dallas' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year makes him feel "truly blessed."
news

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo in introduction: I'm 'not trying' to be Bill Belichick

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, but made it clear that though he respects his time playing for and coaching under Bill Belichick, he's not trying to be Bill, he's going to be Jerod. 