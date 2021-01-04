Cleveland Browns finally deliver fans postseason berth behind a confident Baker Mayfield

For Mayfield, the play call was the ultimate expression of confidence. A week earlier, he had lost two fumbles in a humbling defeat against the New York Jets, who entered the game 1-13. But on this day, when the Browns (11-5) absolutely needed a play to be made, coach Kevin Stefanski went to a play offensive line coach Bill Callahan had designed specifically for Mayfield.

"Baker wanted this one, I can promise you that," Stefanski said. "He was already on to this game on the airplane (ride from New York). Just in talking to him I could see that determination."

Mayfield finished 17-of-27 passing for 196 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed six times for 44 yards, including a 28-yarder that helped the Browns regain control after the Steelers closed their deficit to one point late in the third quarter. Mayfield's scramble helped set up a 2-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper that gave the Browns a 17-9 lead.

And yet it would not be the Browns without some drama, right? Matched against a Steelers squad that was resting a handful of regulars, including quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ they allowed backup Mason Rudolph to complete 22 of 39 passes for 315 yards and two scores with one interception. Rudolph was particularly effective down the stretch, leading Pittsburgh on touchdown drives of 75 and 65 yards in the fourth quarter, his 2-yard toss to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 to play closing the gap to two points. His pass to Chase Claypool on the two-point attempt was high and incomplete.

A Cleveland first down would end the game, but could the Browns get it? Nick Chubb﻿, who rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, gained 8 yards on first down and none on second, setting the stage for Mayfield's clinching run.

"He wants the ball in his hands," Stefanski said of his starting quarterback.

The Browns have shown the type of resilience typical of good teams. Their building was shut down four times during the week because of COVID protocols and they had only two in-person practices. Three of their coaches could not attend the game, including Callahan, one of the game's top assistants. That Cleveland finished the regular season 11-5 while breaking in a first-year head coach and a first-year GM, and despite not being able to actually meet as a team until training camp because of the pandemic, only underscores this club's grit.

"I am really proud of that football team. I am proud of the finish," Stefanski said. "That is a team that battled some adversity through the week and through the game. Guys stepping up that did not know they were going to be playing, showing some resilience. I am really proud of those guys. I am really just happy for our fans. They deserve this. They have been waiting for this, and we are happy to deliver that to them."

Willi was appreciative -- and relieved.