Clemson WR Mike Williams: I want to play Patrick Peterson

Published: Apr 03, 2017 at 09:05 AM

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Mike Williams

Wide receiver, Clemson

Born: Oct. 4, 1994

Experience: 2017 NFL Draft prospect

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | March 31, 2017

My recovery process [after breaking my neck] was tough, not being able to play football for a whole year. Probably one of the toughest situations I ever had to deal with. I had to surround myself around good people, positive attitudes, and keep my head in the right thing. I made it through it.

The weirdest question [at the NFL Scouting Combine]? Would I use a gun or knife to kill someone. I didn't know how to answer that.

I want to play Patrick Peterson. He's a great corner and a big corner.

I look at a lot of different receivers from A.J. Green,DeAndre Hopkins, Martavis Bryant, Odell [Beckham], Antonio Brown. I look at all types of receivers and try to add their games into mine.

Growing up, my favorite player [was] Randy Moss. My first number was actually "84" because of him. That's definitely somebody I look up to. Randy Moss was a deep threat, and I try to make that part of my game better, in that aspect.

Either Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. They're two great quarterbacks, so [I'd want to play catch with] either one of those two.

[Being the No. 2-ranked receiver in Mike Mayock's latest position rankings] really doesn't matter, to be honest. My game speaks for itself, and I feel like I'm the best receiver in this draft.

Just playing at Clemson and seeing great players there. I played against Alabama and Ohio State. They had some great DBs. The experience we played against [sets me apart].

[The National Championship Game] was crazy. It was an up-and-down game. [Alabama] got up early and we just had to battle back. That's what Coach [Dabo] Swinney preaches all the time. We have to focus on what we can control and come back and play Clemson football, and we did that.

[Former Clemson receivers Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant] tell me take it day by day and focus on things you can control. That's basically it.

He's the best quarterback in this draft, I feel like. [Deshaun Watson] is a great guy on and off the field. I feel like he could go in and play early, just seeing him every day in practice and seeing how he led our team.

I'll probably do something with my family back home [during the NFL draft].

Overall, [South Carolina is] doing really well as a state [in college athletics]. Just going to Clemson last year and doing well in every sport, it's a great experience.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

