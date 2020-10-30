Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most-high profile player in college football, has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers are scheduled to play Boston College on Saturday, a game in which Lawrence will have to miss as he must now isolate for 10 days following the positive test, Rapoport added.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we're excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

Lawrence also issued a statement via social media.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I'm following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC," he said. "The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can't be there, but I'll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity [to] rejoin the team. God bless and go Tigers!"

Seen by many as one of the top quarterback prospects in some time, Lawrence led the Tigers to the 2019 National Championship Game and a perfect season that culminated as national champs. Lawrence's sophomore campaign also saw Clemson advance to the title game, though it fell short of a repeat championship.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah lauded Lawrence for his "unique measurables and athleticism" and predicted a hugely successful junior year for Lawrence, which the talented QB has been following through on.

"It's very possible he could pull off the CFB triple crown in the next year: win the Heisman Trophy and the national championship and then become the first overall pick in the NFL draft," Jeremiah wrote in a first-look scouting report. "I can't remember this much hype about a prospect at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck was entering his final season at Stanford in 2011."