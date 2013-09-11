Christian Ponder, Josh Freeman among quarterbacks under fire

The situation is more urgent elsewhere. The Vikings went to the playoffs last year on the back of Adrian Peterson. Heading into this season, everyone around the team spoke about young quarterback Christian Ponder stepping up in Year 3. But based on his performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday -- which included three costly interceptions and additional decidedly ugly throws -- he doesn't seem ready yet. Ponder, who was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is the poster child for a group of recent QB draftees who jumped into the first round because of a drafting team's need as opposed to pure ability. This group includes Jake Locker (taken No. 8 overall in 2011), Gabbert (No. 10 in 2011), Ryan Tannehill (No. 8 in 2012) and Brandon Weeden (No. 22 in 2012). Ponder spent a lot of time operating a pro-style offense at Florida State. The problem is that the same issues that troubled him as a Seminole -- being too mechanical in the pocket, staring down receivers and employing a slow throwing motion -- continue to hinder him in the pros. Minnesota has assembled a fairly talented group of players; now Ponder needs to prove he can win games with his arm.