Christian Ponder, improved defense keying Minnesota Vikings

Peterson, who ranks 10th in the NFL with 332 rushing yards, has tallied 20-plus carries in two of the Vikings' first four games, and is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. Most importantly, he has started to display the speed, power and explosiveness that led most NFL evaluators to tab him as the best running back in the game prior to his injury. Although he is still trying to find his rhythm as a runner, Peterson has been so good during the early part of the season that opponents are back to using eight-man fronts to defend the Vikings' offense on early downs. Those tactics have certainly limited his big-play potential, but it has enabled the Vikings to utilize a balanced approach and take advantage of the soft coverage on the perimeter.