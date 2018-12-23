Christian McCaffrey sets record for most RB catches

Carolina drafted McCaffrey out of Stanford because of his multiple talents as a running back, in both running the ball (first outside and now also inside the tackles) and catching the ball in space. It's a wave that isn't exactly new, but has gained significant steam throughout the league. Le'Veon Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 85 passes for 655 yards last season. And McCaffrey just obliterated his total catches mark.