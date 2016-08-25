Christian Hackenberg's throw a work in progress

Are we going to have to wait an entire season to see New York Jets second-round pick Christian Hackenberg?
On Wednesday, the team's quarterbacks coach, Kevin Patullo, compared Hackenberg's throw to a golf swing -- and one that isn't necessarily efficient at the moment.
"It's like a golfer," Patullo said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "You don't want to change his swing midseason."
ESPN added:
"That's not something we're going to get into right now," Patullo said. "We're just trying to see where he's at, what he knows."
Hackenberg hasn't seen any preseason action while the Jets sort out their four-headed monster of a quarterback situation. Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick will take a lion's share of the action this weekend against the New York Giants with Bryce Petty likely getting one more shot to unseat Smith from the backup job. Barring a trade, either Smith or Petty is going to have to go unless one of the four players winds up on injured reserve due to a preseason injury a'la Mark Sanchez.
But if the Jets knew Hackenberg's mechanics were off -- his completion percentage dropped every season in college since a freshman campaign that had him being compared to Andrew Luck -- they must have seen him loaded with potential in all other facets of the game to gum up their depth chart with a project pick.
Changing a quarterback's throwing mechanics can be a fool's errand at times, with many coaches advocating for a motion that feels natural. However it turns out, it would seem to be impossible for the Jets to make any future plans about Hackenberg and him potentially taking over the job from Fitzpatrick next season.