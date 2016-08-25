Christian Hackenberg's throw a work in progress

Hackenberg hasn't seen any preseason action while the Jets sort out their four-headed monster of a quarterback situation. Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick will take a lion's share of the action this weekend against the New York Giants with Bryce Petty likely getting one more shot to unseat Smith from the backup job. Barring a trade, either Smith or Petty is going to have to go unless one of the four players winds up on injured reserve due to a preseason injury a'la Mark Sanchez.