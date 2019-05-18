Chris Long announces retirement after 11 seasons

"When you look at everything Chris Long accomplished as a player and person, it's easy to see how fortunate we've been to have him on our team," the Eagles said in a statement. "Chris was everything that we thought he was and even more -- not only as a great player for our football team, but also in the community. There aren't many players who can say they won back-to-back Super Bowls and the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He accomplished both with class and grace.