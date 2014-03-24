Chris Johnson vs. Maurice Jones-Drew: Superior veteran back?

Jones-Drew, a free agent, has rushed for 8,071 yards in an eight-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars that has featured three 1,000-yard seasons, including one (2011) in which he led the NFL with 1,606 yards. Although his height (5-foot-7) and compact frame led him to be viewed as a change-of-pace back when he entered the league, he proved he could handle the load as the No. 1 option when he took over following Fred Taylor's departure from Jacksonville in 2009. Jones-Drew totaled 954 rushing attempts over the next three seasons, including an NFL-high 343 carries in 2011. The heavy workload coincided with Jones-Drew's ascension to the ranks of the elite, as he carried the Jaguars' offense on his back.