Chris Godwin still in concussion protocol, doubtful for Sunday

Chris Godwin seemed to take a step forward Friday on his path toward returning from a concussion in Week 1, but the end of that road isn't quite in sight.

Godwin was at Buccaneers practice in a jersey and cleats, but Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters afterward the receiver is still going through concussion protocol and is doubtful for Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against Carolina.

Godwin suffered the concussion Sunday in Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to New Orleans, but didn't show symptoms of his concussion until Wednesday, leading to his entry into the protocol.

Godwin caught a team-high six passes for 79 yards Sunday. He posted a 1,333-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2019, his first campaign over 1,000 yards in his three-year career.