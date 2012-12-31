Chris Cooley: 'Alfred Morris became a star' for Redskins

Published: Dec 31, 2012 at 01:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins woke up Monday morning wearing the NFC East crown and have Alfred Morris to thank for it.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Washington Redskins' 28-18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 17 on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Redskins' 28-18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night had the rookie running back's fingerprints all over it. Morris scorched Rob Ryan's defense for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Morris' 33 carries were a season high against a Cowboys defense that knew he was coming but couldn't stop him.

The Redskins now prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks in next weekend's NFC wild-card round.

"I'll tell you what: Alfred Morris became a star tonight," Redskins tight end Chris Cooley told The Associated Press after the game. "He deserved it. He's a phenomenal football player."

Morris refused to take credit: "I'm never a star. I'll never be a star. Other people might think I'm a star, but I'm just Alfred."

Just Alfred is just fine by the Redskins heading into January.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?

Can the Eagles stop Travis Kelce? Block Chris Jones? Will the Chiefs be able to contain A.J. Brown? Bucky Brooks ranks Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares, providing mitigation ideas for each.

news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the farthest short of expectations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE