Chris Cooley: 'Alfred Morris became a star' for Redskins

The Washington Redskins woke up Monday morning wearing the NFC East crown and have Alfred Morris to thank for it.
The Redskins' 28-18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night had the rookie running back's fingerprints all over it. Morris scorched Rob Ryan's defense for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Morris' 33 carries were a season high against a Cowboys defense that knew he was coming but couldn't stop him.
"I'll tell you what: Alfred Morris became a star tonight," Redskins tight end Chris Cooley told The Associated Press after the game. "He deserved it. He's a phenomenal football player."
Morris refused to take credit: "I'm never a star. I'll never be a star. Other people might think I'm a star, but I'm just Alfred."