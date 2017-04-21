Around the NFL

Chris Ballard learning from Theo Epstein, Cubs example

Published: Apr 21, 2017 at 03:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chris Ballard understands tackling the job of rebuilding the Indianapolis Colts will take time, patience and perhaps a different way of thinking. The task has led him, like many general managers and coaches, to seek insight and inspiration by reading how others have found success managing sports teams.

Ballard is currently engrossed in reading "The Cubs Way," a book about Theo Epstein -- the greatest team-builder of the 21st century, who helped two MLB teams end generation-long championship droughts. Ballard is taking notes on how Epstein turned around a bumbling Chicago Cubs team to find clues on how to build the Colts' roster.

"Theo -- baseball was getting flat in terms of the analytics and the edge that they were getting from the numbers -- so he kind of took a different approach with character," Ballard said, via ESPN's Mike Wells. "We want high-character guys that love football, that will hold each other accountable, that will be good teammates. It stuck out like a beacon light.

"Look at the teams that win in this league. It's culture. Culture wins. It absolutely wins. Football is the greatest team sport. It really is because guys want to have individual success, but they can't have individual success without their teammates. They can't do it. Not in this sport. It's too hard."

Those of you screaming at your screen "How is what Chris Ballard doing at all like Theo Epstein?" please #calmdown. No one is saying it's an apples-to-apples comparison. Coaches, GMs, CEOs, executives, players, etc. all glean tidbits from random sources to employ in their own jobs. It's one reason Patriots coach Bill Belichick owns a vast catalogue of books. And it's little different than a player being motivated to return from injury after receiving a mean tweet from a Twitter egg. Motivation and information come from all walks of life.

Ballard understands one or two splashy moves won't turn the Colts from a franchise over-reliant on spectacular play from its quarterback into a consistent, solid team on both sides of the ball.

"It takes time to build a team," Ballard said. "... Do we have work in front of us? Yes, we do. But it takes time. And the biggest thing that I want to make sure that we're emphasizing is that competition and they have to earn it. It doesn't matter where you come from and how we build it or where, from first-round pick to undrafted free agent to street free agent, guy that was cut at the 53-(man roster), future signing."

Ballard has cleaned out some of the aging remnants of the last regime and signed quality depth and competition at good market value. The additions of Johnathan Hankins, Jabaal Sheard, Margus Hunt, Barkevious Mingo, Al Woods and Sean Spence immediately upgrade one of the worst defensive fronts in football.

Next week's draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia) will be Ballard's latest chance to put his stamp on an offseason overhaul that could thrust the Colts back into the playoffs after back-to-back disappointing seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars running backs coach expects RB Travis Etienne to improve in year three, wants consistency

After battling an injury that cost him his rookie year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to make real improvement going into his third year in the league.

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

news

James Cook confident he will be starting RB for Bills in 2023, hopes to emulate brother Dalvin Cook

Bills running back James Cook is walking, well, more like running into the new season with the confidence that he will be starting for Buffalo, while also setting goals that emulate the work of his older brother Dalvin Cook.

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

news

Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for running backs in 2023

Add Melvin Gordon to the list of running backs waiting out the market and hoping for a break. Gordon, 30, might not have many -- if any -- suitors in 2023. Still, though, the RB wants to give it another go, if a team will have him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More