Around the NFL

Chip: Sanchez will start in Week 17 for Eagles

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 02:28 AM

The Eagles saw their postseason hopes evaporate on Sunday. Chip Kelly will still ask Mark Sanchez to take the team to the finish line.

The Eagles coach said Monday that Sanchez, not Matt Barkley, will be the starter for Philadelphia's Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

"Mark's our quarterback," Kelly told 94WIP in Philly, via CSNPhilly.com.

Sanchez's late interception doomed the Eagles to an upset 27-24 loss against the Redskins on Saturday. In eight games this season, Sanchez has turned the ball over 13 times. His carelessness with the football is a trait Jets fans remember well, and it likely has cost him a shot to be in the discussion as the starter next season in Philadelphia.

Still, Week 17 is important for Sanchez, who will be a free agent after the season. A strong finish against the Giants will help his stock as he hits an open market that features a significant dearth of quality quarterback options.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
news

Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler

Wide receiver Marquise Lee was waived by the 49ers after less than a week with the club, as San Francisco signed former Saints, Giants and Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler. 
news

Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal

Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
news

Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions. 
news

Ryan Kerrigan 'fired up' to join former rival Eagles: 'I really feel wanted there'

Washington moved forward without ﻿Ryan Kerrigan﻿, the club's all-time sack leader. Its loss is Philadelphia's gain. The new Eagles pass rusher said his former rivals recruited him heavily during free agency.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades

New York spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, speedster ﻿John Ross﻿, tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and drafting wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ in the first round. 
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has no plans to retire anytime soon 

Bruce Arians "retired" once before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has no plans to do so again any time soon.
news

Melvin Gordon out to prove he's still a 'high-caliber back' amid competitive Broncos RB room

Entering a contract year, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is projected to be the starter in a crowded backfield, but the 28-year-old hopes to prove he can be the lead back beyond 2021.
news

Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses, along with offensive lineman Geron Christian. 
news

Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

New England has added a former 2017 seventh-round pick to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Bills hire Princeton's Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper as player personnel coordinator

The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the NFL, hiring Princeton's Sophia Lewin to the coaching staff and promoting scouting intern Andrea Gosper.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW