Chip: Sanchez will start in Week 17 for Eagles

The Eagles saw their postseason hopes evaporate on Sunday. Chip Kelly will still ask Mark Sanchez to take the team to the finish line.
The Eagles coach said Monday that Sanchez, not Matt Barkley, will be the starter for Philadelphia's Week 17 matchup against the Giants.
Sanchez's late interception doomed the Eagles to an upset 27-24 loss against the Redskins on Saturday. In eight games this season, Sanchez has turned the ball over 13 times. His carelessness with the football is a trait Jets fans remember well, and it likely has cost him a shot to be in the discussion as the starter next season in Philadelphia.
Still, Week 17 is important for Sanchez, who will be a free agent after the season. A strong finish against the Giants will help his stock as he hits an open market that features a significant dearth of quality quarterback options.
