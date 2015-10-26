 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chip on Mathews' carries: 'Duce is running the rotation'

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 12:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With more than nine minutes left in the third quarter Sunday night and the game already slipping away from the Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan Mathews planted his foot in the ground, cut through the line, dashed passed Luke Kuechly and galloped by the Carolina Panthers' secondary for a 63-yard touchdown run to pull his team back within a score.

The rest of the game Mathews had exactly one carry. One.

The Eagles lost to the Panthers27-16.

Mathews rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on six carries (16.2 average) including gashes of 63 and 22 yards. Meanwhile DeMarco Murray, who currently possesses the lateral quickness of a tortoise, carried 18 times for 65 yards, many times being bogged down for little or no gain.

It's puzzling how anyone can watch Mathews and Murray each run and conclude that Murray should get more snaps. After the game, coach Chip Kelly pointed the question at running backs coach Duce Staley.

"Duce is running the rotation," Kelly said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Some of it is we're calling pass plays. (Mathews) was in there for a few passes."

Passing the question off on Staley is a cop-out answer from the man who coaches and picks out the groceries. Is the only power Kelly doesn't possess deciding which running back is on the field for which plays?

Mathews played nice after the loss.

"There's only one ball," he said. "We've got three good running backs."

Mathews has displayed the one-cut, aggressive, north-south power and agility that flourishes in Kelly's offense. His 63-yard touchdown was reminiscent of the plays Oregon popped off often during Kelly's reign. We've rarely seen them in Philly and certainly not when Murray has been handling the rock.

Still, the refrain from the locker room is the same: In Chip We Trust.

"I think the coaches will analyze that, and I think there may be some changes made during the bye week," Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said. "I think Chip's good at analyzing that, and we'll make the adjustments that need to be made."

He's got seven weeks of game tape to analyze and only one obvious conclusion to make: Mathews needs the ball more.

UPDATE:Kelly said Monday that one reason Mathews didn't get more touches Sunday night was that he hurt his groin on the 22-yard run, which came before the 63-yard touchdown scamper and the Eagles were monitoring the back's status. 

Mathews still played after the injury. After the bye, if he's healthy, he needs more carries. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.