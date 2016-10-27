Chip Kelly: Slower offense fits 49ers' personnel

Maybe what Kelly is trying to show us is that speed doesn't really have a profound impact on his offense, or that the system can succeed without it -- he likes to correct other common misconceptions about his need for a mobile quarterback, for example. Or, Kelly was an odd fit with the 49ers in the first place, matching this system with personnel left over from a Jim Harbaugh team that took nearly 10 seconds longer to snap the ball than Kelly's teams at Oregon.