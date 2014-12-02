Chip Kelly: Sanchez, Cooper argued over Thanksgiving

Chip Kelly knew exactly why Riley Cooper and Mark Sanchez were arguing with one another before a red-zone snap against Dallas on Thursday.
"What they were going to eat for Thanksgiving after the game," he told reporters recently, via the Philadelphia Daily News.
Basically, that was his way of saying that he put no stock into the moment of discord. Are we at all surprised Kelly didn't give a second thought to this question?
"Guys yell at guys all the time," Kelly added. "I don't know whether that's a big deal. You could catch someone yelling at somebody probably on every play.
"That's not a big deal. I think we weren't in the right formation, we were trying to get lined up. Coop wasn't the guy who wasn't lined up right; there were other guys who weren't lined up the right way ... I think you guys are making way too much out of it."
As interested as we are in seeing Sanchez becoming more demonstrative and, in turn, a little more comfortable in Kelly's offense, it's more interesting to see the way the players around him respond. He is 3-1 as a starting quarterback with a fourth win in relief against the Texans, so something must be working.
But we'll see the ultimate proof over the next two weeks when the Eagles take on Seattle and Dallas in a stretch that will define their season. As calm as Kelly was about the yelling incident, we bet he's hoping that gaffe is ironed out by then.
