Chip Kelly reportedly to meet with Bills, Browns on Friday

Oregon's Chip Kelly reportedly has head-coaching interviews scheduled for Friday with the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills, and all but admitted he was headed to the NFL after his Ducks beat Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
"I'll talk to Dave (agent David Dunn) tomorrow," Kelly said after Oregon's 35-17 victory. "I said I'll always listen and that's what I'll do."
"I want to get it wrapped up quickly and figure out where I'm going to be," Kelly said Thursday.
He's also expected to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Eagles, Browns and Bills are lined up to interview Kelly for their head-coaching vacancies. Friday's planned interview with the Bills was reported by ESPN.com, while the Plain Dealer also confirmed Friday's interview with the Browns.
Kelly has become the next hot NFL coaching prospect during four spectacular seasons as Oregon's head coach and two as the school's offensive coordinator. He's gone 46-7 as Oregon's coach, but even more attractive for many NFL executives is his innovative offensive approach, which consistently lights up the scoreboard and excites fans.
At the podium Thursday night after leading his team to a BCS bowl victory for the second year in a row, Kelly was quick to credit his players when the subject of his NFL future arose.
"I know that people want to talk to me because of our players," he said "... it's because of what those guys do."