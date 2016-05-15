Chip Kelly: Niners running back Carlos Hyde is a 'stud'

"Carlos is a stud. He's been full-go since we started in the beginning of April," Kelly said, via NinerNation.com. "Participated in everything. And he's as advertised. To have someone that size that is that agile, has that vision, it's really impressive to see him work every day. There have been no restrictions on him at all. He's full clear, 100 percent, and he's going. He's really good, we're really excited about him."