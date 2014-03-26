Chip Kelly maintains mysterious ways in DeSean Jackson drama

"We were first in rushing and I think ninth in passing. I think there is balance in terms of how we do things. You want great players at every position, and I think that's what we're always striving for, in terms of where we can put people into position. It's never been predicated on just one guy, because if it is, if he's out for a water break or hurt for an extended period of time, then you're going to be in trouble."