Around the NFL

Chip Kelly: 'I don't think we're a bad football team'

Published: Dec 29, 2015 at 02:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Eagles fans can hardly believe the on-field results this season, but coach Chip Kelly hasn't lost faith in the master plan.

"It didn't go our way, but I don't think we're a bad football team," Kelly said Monday, per Reuben Frank of CSN Philly. "Not by any stretch."

The case for Kelly is simple: This was an off-kilter campaign after he produced a pair of 10-6 seasons over his first two years in the NFL.

From another angle, since starting 9-3 last season, Kelly's club is just 7-12, with only five teams in the NFL sporting a worse record than Philly in 2015.

The swoon is concerning because these Eagles were hand-picked by Kelly, from underwhelming quarterback Sam Bradford to DeMarco Murray, last year's Offensive Player of the Year who has served as an odd fit from the start. Kelly also is responsible for dispatching talents like LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, the latter who fried Philly in Saturday's uneven loss to the Redskins.

Losing five of their last seven, Philly's offense is a far cry from the high-speed whirlwind Eagles fans were promised, while the defense is a ghostship. The team has given up 38-plus points in three of their past five games while losing tilts by 31, 28, 23, 14, 11 and 10 points.

"I think we're not consistent, but we need to be consistent, and I don't think we've done a good enough job as coaches to put them in position to make plays," Kelly said. "But I don't think we need to revamp this entire group of guys. Because I think we have some really, really good guys."

The larger question is whether Kelly will be one of those guys come next season. We expect he will, but the Eagles under his watch have been a high-drama operation, and we wouldn't be stunned if the former Oregon wizard decided to move on or even green-light a trade to Tennessee, where Kelly would be reunited with quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The question is whether Titans fans would want Kelly -- or if Eagles fans would be sad to see him go.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
news

Colts working out kickers in case Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) misses time

Field goal failures doomed the Colts on Monday night. Indianapolis is taking steps toward ensuring it doesn't happen again. The Colts are working out kickers in an effort to find a potential replacement for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
news

Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

Colts owner Jim Irsay is optimistic that things will turn around swiftly in Indianapolis. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady had huge Week 5 showings that led to them garnering NFL Player of the Week honors. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

It's been a rocky start to Zach Wilson﻿'s career. With the Jets reaching their bye, Wilson said Tuesday he hopes to recharge and get back to simply playing football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW