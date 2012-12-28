Chip Kelly could make Philadelphia Eagles his NFL pick

Oregon will meet Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl next Thursday, and that game might double as a send-off for Ducks coach Chip Kelly.
It's no secret Kelly is interested in moving his coaching career to the NFL, and there will be multiple suitors interested in acquiring his services.
NFL.com's Albert Breer said Friday on NFL Network's "Around The League" that the team most associated with Kelly right now is the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid is expected to be fired after the season, opening the Eagles' head-coaching position for the first time since 1999.
Breer said the Eagles could be an ideal match for Kelly, considering the structure they have in place. Kelly likely will want personnel control wherever he goes, and the Eagles are a team that gave Reid control over those matters. Kelly potentially could slide into the same type of multi-faceted role Reid currently has.
If the Eagles choose to pursue Kelly, they'll have company. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers also could be interested, according to Breer. That would give Kelly options on how he'd like to begin his NFL career.
If Philadelphia doesn't land -- or doesn't chase -- Kelly, Breer hears another option is University of Washington coach Steve Sarkisian, who has both NFL experience and relationships with members of the Eagles' organization.