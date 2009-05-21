Childress says Vikings still want to complete a new deal for Winfield

Published: May 21, 2009 at 01:12 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are still interested in signing cornerback Antoine Winfield to a contract extension.

Coach Brad Childress said Thursday he would have liked to "have that deal done yesterday" but acknowledged the back-and-forth nature of such negotiations. Winfield's agent, Ashanti Webb, said earlier this month that talks were at an impasse.

Winfield is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance. He has entered the final year of his contract. Childress said he wasn't concerned that a deal wasn't done yet.

Defensive tackle Pat Williams was in the same situation in 2007, but had an extension finalized in training camp. Center Matt Birk, however, didn't have his contract addressed ahead of time and wound up leaving as a free agent.

