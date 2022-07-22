Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

Published: Jul 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs revamped their wide receiver corps by trading Tyreek Hill, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, drafting Skyy Moore in the second round and adding Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent.

The main holdover from last year's group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

"Definitely opportunity, for sure," he said. "A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it's a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we've got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it's definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."

Earlier this offseason, Hardman noted that he doesn't feel "pressure" to fill the void left by Hill. But a Year 4 breakout from the wideout would go a long way in the Chiefs remaining a big-play force. For Hardman, it all starts with the QB and TE.

"The offense, they're gonna be explosive," he said. "You got Patrick Mahomes at the helm; he's got the keys to the car. Then you've got the best tight end in the league in Travis Kelce. When you've got those two guys and our offensive line that's revamped that's going to be pretty good again this year, I think you can lean on those guys to have a successful offense. I think, just with Pat and Trav alone, the offense is going to be great regardless.

"With the pieces of me, JuJu, Marquez, I think we're gonna have a significant role in the offense to boost it up a bit. I think you're gonna see a more overall play of the offense."

It was evident from their moves this offseason that the Chiefs want to get better over the middle to help bust two-high schemes that have given them trouble in the past. Expect the Chiefs to spread the ball around a lot in 2022.

With Andy Reid and Mahomes running the offense, K.C. remains a potent force even without the fastest receiver in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

news

Rams receive SoFi-inspired Super Bowl LVI championship rings

The Rams were bestowed their Super Bowl LVI championship rings on Thursday night at a ceremony in L.A. with players, coaches and staff.

news

Chiefs Hall of Honor linebacker, Super Bowl IV champion Jim Lynch dies at 76

Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch, who played 11 seasons with the team and started in Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 76.

news

Browns signing former first-round QB Josh Rosen after workout

Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, according to the league's transaction wire. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW