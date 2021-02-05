Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson cleared to practice Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs are on track to have their full wide receiver corps ready for Super Bowl LV.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that receiver Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Robinson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday due to close contact with a barber who tested positive for the coronavirus. Robinson has tested negative every day since, Pelissero added, and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV.

There were no positive tests for Robinson's Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Pelissero reported.

Robinson is a key cog in the Chiefs passing attack, playing more than 30-plus snaps in 15 games this season. He compiled 56 receptions for 466 yards and three TDs.

With Sammy Watkins (calf) poised to return, the Chiefs could have their full complement of receivers for the first time in weeks when they take on the Buccaneers.