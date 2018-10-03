Chiefs' Tyreek Hill eager for matchup vs. Jalen Ramsey

Hill wants to be pressed because he wants to test his mettle in releasing and running long, his best skill displayed in his own young career. Among receivers with 30 or more targets through four weeks, Hill ranks fifth in the league in air yards per target with 14.2, trailing John Brown, Julio Jones, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins, per Next Gen Stats. To drive home that point: Air Yards are calculated from the line of scrimmage to the point the pass arrives at the receiver, meaning only four other receivers are receiving their targets deeper down the field on average.