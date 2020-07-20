Chiefs, Texans rookies reporting to team facilities Monday

It's reporting day for rookies of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be far from a normal first day of work, however.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday on Good Morning Football that players will be taking COVID-19 tests for the first two days.

"The first day is literally just a COVID-19 test. They take the test, they go home," Pelissero said. "They come back to the building on Tuesday, take another COVID-19 test. If they get two negatives (tests) in a row, only then can they move on to other things, be in the building, take their physical and move into team activities."

Chiefs and Texans rookies are required to report under the CBA even though there are still issues to work out under the health and safety protocols.

Pelissero also reported that the NFL has bent on its desire to play two preseason games and is instead proposing just one exhibition tilt.

The NFLPA must approve an Infectious Disease Emergency Response (IDER) plan before teams can have more than 20 players in the building. All 32 teams have submitted a plan, signed off on by the NFL and independent experts at Duke University.