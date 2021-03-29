Chiefs sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to one-year deal

Three days after departing the NFC West, Jarran Reed is heading to the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Reed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per an informed source. Reed is expected to make $5 million in guaranteed salary.

A former 2016 second-round out of Alabama, Reed, 28, was released by the Seahawks on Thursday after four years with the club.

Rapoport previously reported that Reed was looking for a long-term deal, but Seattle was seeking a conversion for cap space. Talks eventually broke down after the Seahawks decided they wouldn't give in, leading to the two sides deciding to part ways.

Reed, who has started in 63 of his 72 career games played, will reunite in K.C. with former teammate Frank Clark﻿, who he hunted opposing QBs alongside in Seattle for three seasons.