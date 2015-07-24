Around the NFL

Chiefs' Sean Smith receives three-game suspension

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without cornerback Sean Smith for the first three games of the regular season.

The seventh-year cover man was suspended from the league for violating the league's substance-abuse policy after pleading guilty in April on a 2014 DUI charge, the team announced on Friday.

In an odd twist, Smith would have faced a two-game ban, but saw it stretched to three for hitting a street lamp, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith produced a strong season in 2014, finishing as the fifth-best cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Starting all 16 games for the Chiefs last season, the 27-year-old cover man allowed just 57 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed.

Smith was a major contributor for a unit that finished second in the league in scoring defense and never allowed a quarterback to throw for 300 yards all season.

He will miss games against the Texans, Broncos and Packers before Smith is eligible to return for Kansas City's Week 4 tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the triumphant return of Dan Hanzus and discusses the biggest mysteries heading into training camp. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW