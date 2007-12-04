Chiefs running back Johnson likely out against Denver

"We'll be fine," Edwards said. "I want to win right now. I want these young players, I want this football team to win a game. That's the most important thing. The draft, what we do in the draft, the players who are here who are not going to be here, all that stuff - people always want to talk about that. That's not the issue. The issue is Denver -- how we're going to prepare to go to Denver and win out there."