Chiefs rule out Spencer Ware (concussion) vs. Jags

Published: Nov 04, 2016 at 07:31 AM

Kansas City's backfield will look a whole lot different on Sunday.

Already without running back Jamaal Charles (on injured reserve) and quarterback Alex Smith (return to play protocol), the Chiefs have ruled out running back Spencer Ware (concussion) against the Jaguars.

Charles, Smith and Ware are responsible for 74.7 and 78 percent of Kansas City's rushes and rushing yards, respectively. West has not rushed for more than 61 yards in a game this season.

Ware's injury news leaves backup running back Charcandrick West taking handoffs from backup quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday. It'll be interesting to see where the production comes from against Jacksonville's sixth-worst rushing defense outside of West.

Bishop Sankey and Anthony Sherman are the only other running backs on the roster, but look for rookie wide receiver/return man Tyreek Hill to get some looks out of the backfield on some alternative plays. Other than that, the Chiefs should play it safe with endless short passing routes, per usual. That is unless more injuries befall Andy Reid's offense.

Jeremy Maclin's groin injury could throw a wrench into K.C.'s gameplan; the wide receiver is questionable to play after participating in practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

