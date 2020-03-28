Around the NFL

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to 1-year deal

Published: Mar 28, 2020 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

One of the top free agents still available is staying put with the Super Bowl champs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Robinson will earn around $2.3 million fully guaranteed, the maximum allowed to qualify for the new veteran salary benefit under the new collective bargaining agreement, Pelissero added. The WR will count only $1 million against Kansas City's cap.

Drafted by K.C. in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Robinson played out his rookie contract, which culminated in a Super Bowl run in 2019. The Chiefs WR enjoyed a career year last season, starting 10 of 16 games played, catching 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson caught three passes for 35 yards in the postseason and played 39 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LIV.

On his career, Robinson, 25, has started 23 of 64 games played, caught 75 balls for 949 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Robinson returns to a healthy Chiefs receiver room, with Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman holding things down.

Ranked No. 76 on NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents, Robinson was the top receiver left on the market. The wideouts considered more valuable than him -- Amari Cooper, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman -- all signed in the past week, when a run of receivers sprang up during the second phase of free agency. Now there are no receivers remaining on the list.

