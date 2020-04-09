Around the NFL

Chiefs re-sign CB Bashaud Breeland to 1-year deal

Published: Apr 09, 2020 at 06:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping another veteran who aided their Super Bowl run.

Corner Bashaud Breeland is re-signing in K.C. on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games last year in K.C., compiling two INTs, eight passes defended and 48 tackles. The corner also had a big first-half interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Breeland spent one season in Green Bay after playing his first for years with Washington.

Keeping Breeland is a stellar move for K.C., especially after Kendall Fuller left in free agency. The 28-year-old will pair with Charvarius Ward in the Chiefs' starting backfield. Breeland is a plus run-defender and solid in coverage. He isn't a lock-down defender but played his best in the postseason. Of all corners with at least 100 snaps in the 2019 playoffs, Breeland ranked second overall, third in coverage and first in tackling, by Pro Football Focus.

Retaining the veteran corner lightens the Chiefs need at corner high in the draft and should lessen the reliance on young players in their defense of the Lombardi Trophy.

With an uncertain offseason, in which most of the team workout sessions could get scrapped, Kansas City has retained much of their veteran corps. Re-signing Breeland is just the latest example.

In addition to Breeland, the Chiefs later announced the signing of former Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to an undisclosed deal. Seals-Jones, 24, appeared in 14 games (three starts) last season and contributed 14 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 