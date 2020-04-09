Chiefs re-sign CB Bashaud Breeland to 1-year deal

Keeping Breeland is a stellar move for K.C., especially after Kendall Fuller left in free agency. The 28-year-old will pair with Charvarius Ward in the Chiefs' starting backfield. Breeland is a plus run-defender and solid in coverage. He isn't a lock-down defender but played his best in the postseason. Of all corners with at least 100 snaps in the 2019 playoffs, Breeland ranked second overall, third in coverage and first in tackling, by Pro Football Focus.