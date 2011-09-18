Chiefs RB Charles done for the season after tearing ACL

Published: Sep 18, 2011 at 10:24 AM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was carted off the field midway through the first quarter Sunday with a left knee injury and didn't return to a 48-3 loss at Detroit.

Initial tests indicate that Charles has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. The Chiefs will learn Charles' final diagnosis after an MRI exam scheduled to be performed Monday morning.

"We'll probably know a lot more on him here in the next 12 hours or so," Chiefs coach Todd Haley told The Associated Press.

Charles, who rushed for 1,467 yards last season, was lunging toward the first-down mark along the Lions' sideline when he was pushed out of bounds by defensive back Chris Houston. Charles landed at the feet of Detroit's mascot and immediately began clutching his left leg.

It appeared Charles might have hurt himself while planting the leg as he went out of bounds -- he seemed unwilling or unable to plant it again as he fell to the ground. Charles also appeared unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart.

Charles, 24, has rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons, and his injury was the latest bit of bad news for Kansas City. The Chiefs, who won the AFC West last season, were routed 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills in their opener and trailed the Lions 20-3 at halftime.

In the opener at Buffalo, the Chiefs lost Pro Bowl defensive back Eric Berry to a season-ending injury -- also to the left knee and also in the first quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

news

Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Which NFL rookies offer the most intrigue in training camp and the preseason? Bucky Brooks goes position by position, identifying 11 must-see newbies to track over the next month.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW