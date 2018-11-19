Chiefs, Rams, Saints, Pats: Playoff locks ... with vulnerabilities

When he arrived in Kansas City, Reid implemented a more horizontal offense than he'd featured in Philadelphia. And now, layering in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ability to operate effectively outside the pocket (644 yards gained, per Pro Football Focus, which is more than 200 yards clear of the next-closest quarterback) and deep-passing prowess (his 21 completions of 21-plus yards pace the NFL), it seems like Reid has added the final piece to his philosophy. The question here is far less about the red area, but more about the clock-management challenge of keeping the defense off the field, especially should the offense slow its scoring pace. (Kansas City averages 3.44 points per drive; playoff teams in the sample typically average about 2.5 points per drive.) I'm not suggesting Reid limit Mahomes' passing or ability to create gains when plays break down in any way -- but rather, that strategic increases in run play-calling could create an insurance policy in case the Chiefs' scoring sputters and they need a few offensive drives to adjust to defenses who now have more film on Mahomes and are likely to better scheme for his unique skill set.