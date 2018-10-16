Michael Thomas, Adam Thielen among most impactful WRs of '18

The standings might still be in flux in 2018, but one thing is readily apparent: Offenses are scoring like crazy.

Through Week 6, NFL teams have scored 4,489 combined points, 239 more than the fastest prior six-week scoring pace (4,250 points, set in 2014). This season, 328 passing touchdowns have already been scored, 25 TDs ahead of the pace in '14 (303 passing TDs through Week 6). And games are coming down to the wire. If this season's current average margin of victory (10.58) holds, it will be the third-lowest since 1991. Meanwhile, we've had a record nine overtime games to start the season.

But how are games being won or lost amid the flurry of points being scored? That is to say, who is having the greatest impact on the final outcome in this offensive bonanza?

In an effort to find out, I reevaluated my measurement of each position, and each player in each position. Because the reality is, while the game is evolving, it will always be true that personnel and matchups dictate game plans, execution and, ultimately, outcomes. For example, if your team doesn't have an elite wide receiver, the opposing defense will likely play you differently, and the opportunity at other positions changes.

Given the uptick in receiving touchdowns, I wanted to zero in on the wide receiver position and determine which wide receivers in today's NFL have the greatest impact on winning games. I first layered spatial data from seven seasons (like yards of separation and tackles broken) on top of traditional stats (like receptions and touchdowns) using computer vision. I combined that with tracking data about receivers when they weren't the intended target of a pass (like whether or not the receiver drew double coverage or the opponent's best defender, or changed the alignment of the safety, and how well the receiver blocked). I then enlisted the help of five coaches and six former and current players to generate the most accurate criteria possible for determining impact on team wins. Finally, I put it all together to create the list you see below.

One thing to note: The weighting of off-ball action will vary from team to team, depending on what each team's offensive system requires of its receivers. But the ability to convert first downs and score touchdowns in outcome-relevant situations is tantamount. So all aspects of a receiver's play factor in, but the more effectively a receiver can move the chains or find the paint, the more valuable he is.

Without further ado, here are the top five most valuable receivers in terms of impact in 2018 thus far, followed by a bonus five, for extra measure: