Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only does great things on the football field but off the field as well.

Mahomes, his wife Brittany and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced on Wednesday that they're making a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Mahomes recently agreed to a restructured deal with the Chiefs.

"We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children," Mahomes said in the press release. "Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose."

Mahomes' contribution will benefit the communities that have personally impacted Patrick and Brittany's lives. Those cities to benefit are Greater Kansas City, and three cities in Texas (Lubbock, Tyler and Whitehouse). In addition to the contribution, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will be donating $1,500 for every touchdown by the Chiefs QB during the regular season.

To honor the new partnership, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock will recognize 15 and the Mahomies by renaming one of their facilities. While the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas/The Mentoring Alliance site will provide scholarships for up to 300 youth to attend the club annually at no cost.

With Mahomes' announcement to help the future, the Chiefs QB enters Week 5 responsible for eight touchdowns so far this season and will be looking to throw more to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

