Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Published: Jun 16, 2022 at 07:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyreek Hill's split from the Chiefs was about the money, and if you listened to Hill's recent podcast, it was also about his role in Kansas City.

This news caught his most important former teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, off guard.

"I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here, we've always loved him," Mahomes explained Thursday. "We still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I'm sure it kind of had to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling, but definitely, I still love Tyreek.

"He's a one-of-a-kind player, but as you know in coach (Andy) Reid's offense, it takes the whole team. I mean, the offense was rolling before I got here. His offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys, so it's an offense that's more than one player and that includes myself."

Mahomes included some appreciated humility in his response, but he's not wrong -- he's just not giving himself quite enough credit for being an uber-talented quarterback capable of elevating Reid's offense to new heights. An important part of that elevation was Hill, though, and with the speedy receiver now gone for Miami, it's fair to wonder whether the Chiefs can replicate their explosiveness in 2022.

Hill alluded to that on his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast. But Hill lost many of his listeners when he went a step further, claiming Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Mahomes.

The two own nearly identical completion percentages for their careers, but Next Gen Stats' chief metric for evaluating passers -- Passing Score -- shows just how wide the gap is between the two quarterbacks. Mahomes posted a score of 95 in 2020 and 89 in 2021, while Tagovailoa finished with an 82 in 2021 and a 78 in 2020.

For reference, a passing score between 80 and 90 indicates a quarterback a team can win with or win in spite of, while another over 90 can roughly be considered elite. A score of 80 is essentially a quarterback's Mendoza Line, and those falling below it are typically young players acclimating to the league (like Tagovailoa was in 2020) or a replacement-level talent teams will look to upgrade from in the offseason.

We didn't need these metrics to explain the obvious: No one in their right mind is seriously comparing Mahomes and Tagovailoa, making Hill's claim rather outlandish. Mahomes didn't bite, and as he wisely said above, it's likely Hill made such a claim to get some traction for his new podcast -- and boost his new quarterback's confidence.

"I haven't talked to him since the podcast came out, but I talked to him at Formula 1 in Miami in May and everything seemed fine," Mahomes said. "It's something where I'm sure he's trying to show that he loves where he's at in Miami. He loves his teammates. But at the end of the day, it's just going out there and playing football. You kind of let other people talk about who's the best and all that different type of stuff. You just go out there and win football games at the end of the day."

Hill played a significant role in Kansas City's blossoming into an elite offense, and he won't be easy to replace. The Chiefs will attempt to do so with a collection of new receivers that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore.

Despite Hill's comments, the Chiefs still appreciate Hill and what he did for the franchise. They're also not wasting much time stewing over his comments.

"I love Tyreek," Reid said. "He's a good kid. We think the world of him."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

news

Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday. Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold would be our quarterback 'if we played today'

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn't tip-toe around the question of who would lead the offense if a game was scheduled for today.

news

Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked Thursday if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Jackson said no, adding that he's had conversations with the front office.

news

Saints introduce new black helmet to be worn for at least one game in 2022

The demise of the one-shell rule has opened the door for NFL teams to reintroduce period-accurate throwback uniforms. It's also led at least a couple of franchises, like the Saints, to debut alternate helmets.

news

Anthony Walker encouraged by Browns' relationship-building efforts after 'standoffish' 2021

The tailspin that was the story of the 2021 Browns was about more than just Baker Mayfield's injuries. Anthony Walker said the team felt "a little standoffish" through the entire campaign for a number of reasons.

news

Minkah Fitzpatrick on becoming highest-paid safety: 'I think I'm one of the best at what I do'

Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Wednesday. The Steelers' playmaker said Thursday he wanted to be the top-paid safety but knows it's simply a new benchmark for someone else to break.

news

Ronald Jones looking forward to '1-2-3 punch' out of Chiefs backfield

Kansas City signed Ronald Jones and brought back Jerick McKinnon this offseason to pair in the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jones noted Wednesday that, during the grind of the season, the Chiefs will need all three backs.

news

Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown rekindling college connection in Arizona

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season, Hollywood Brown's presence is vital for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

news

Arthur Smith: Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder 'light years ahead' of most young QBs

For the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons, it's likely just a matter of time before rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder gets his shot.

news

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke on challenging Carson Wentz for QB1: 'I don't think that's an option'

Heading into 2022, Taylor Heinicke is being more realistic than optimistic as it pertains to his chances of taking the field as his team's QB1 after it traded it for Carson Wentz.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW