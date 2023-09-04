Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepared to play Week 1 without DL Chris Jones: 'Focus on how we can win with the guys that are here'

Jones' elongated holdout -- which has already cost him roughly $2 million -- has surprised teammates, with Mahomes noting weeks ago that he didn't anticipate the DT's contract situation to linger this long.

It's gotten to the point where Jones might miss Thursday's opener.

"I can't tell you (if he absolutely won't play Thursday)," head coach Andy Reid said Sunday. "I don't know. I don't know what his agenda is or when he's coming or not coming. But we're rolling right now. I haven't put much thought into that part."

Reid was asked if he'd ever envisioned the impasse putting Week 1 in jeopardy.

"You're never sure how it's going to work out," he said. "You're dealing with too many people on this type of thing, so these things can go either direction. Again, I don't spend a lot of time on it. I had 90 guys in the offseason that we needed to make sure we're going in the right direction. Now we're getting ready to play a game, and you're either here or not here. That's how I go about it."